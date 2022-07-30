Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.