For the drive home in Carbondale: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
