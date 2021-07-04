Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.