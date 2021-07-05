This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94.07. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
