For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
Watch now: Warming up Wednesday, even hotter for Thursday and Friday in central and southern Illinois
Not only will temperatures be climbing in the days ahead, but the humidity will be as well. Find out what it's going to feel like and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees toda…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…