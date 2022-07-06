This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
