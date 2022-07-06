Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.