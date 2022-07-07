This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
