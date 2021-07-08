Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expe…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale …