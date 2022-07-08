Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.