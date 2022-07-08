For the drive home in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makin…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…