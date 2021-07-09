Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially during the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Saturday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.