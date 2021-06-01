This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
