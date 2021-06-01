Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.