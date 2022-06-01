Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.