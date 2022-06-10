Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.