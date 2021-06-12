Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
