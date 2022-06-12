This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Generally fair. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 79 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's condition…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…