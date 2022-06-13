This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
While a couple of severe storms are possible in central Illinois Monday, the bigger story is the heat wave that will last through Wednesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's condition…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…