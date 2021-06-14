This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
