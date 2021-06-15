Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
