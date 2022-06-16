This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
