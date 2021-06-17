This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for hig…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makin…
This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. Temperatures…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The for…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Satur…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…