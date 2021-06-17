Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.