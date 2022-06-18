Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.