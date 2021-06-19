This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96.96. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. Temperatures…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The for…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …