 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Carbondale: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News