This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The for…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…