Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

