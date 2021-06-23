This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
