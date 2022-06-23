Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.