Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.