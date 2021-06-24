This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Carbondale wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 t…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale…