This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
