Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
