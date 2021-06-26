Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Carbondale wil…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
- Updated
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday