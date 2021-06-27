Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.38. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 4:18 AM CDT until FRI 5:48 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.