Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
