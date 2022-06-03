Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
Feeling like summer today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm we'll get and when our next rain chance begins in our Memorial Day forecast update.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
All rain will exit early this morning, but cloud cover will try and linger in parts of the state this afternoon. Comfortable temperatures, but getting warmer for Friday. Here's the full report.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 69% chance of pre…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, th…