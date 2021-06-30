This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
