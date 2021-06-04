 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Saturday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News