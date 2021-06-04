For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Saturday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
