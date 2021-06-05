Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
