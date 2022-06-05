Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.