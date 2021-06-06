Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.