Carbondale's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
All rain will exit early this morning, but cloud cover will try and linger in parts of the state this afternoon. Comfortable temperatures, but getting warmer for Friday. Here's the full report.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…