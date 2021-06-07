For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Per…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods …
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The su…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecaste…