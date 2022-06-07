This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
All rain will exit early this morning, but cloud cover will try and linger in parts of the state this afternoon. Comfortable temperatures, but getting warmer for Friday. Here's the full report.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll …