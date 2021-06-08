For the drive home in Carbondale: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
