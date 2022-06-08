Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
