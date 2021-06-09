Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
