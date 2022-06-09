For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
