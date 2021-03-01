Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.