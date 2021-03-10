 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News