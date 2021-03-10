Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tod…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's U…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks i…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatu…