Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast.