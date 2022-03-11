Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Snow is slowly making its way from central Illinois into southern Illinois. See when it will all end and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Br…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degree…